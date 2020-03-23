UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will carry out the duties of the prime minister if Boris Johnson contracts the coronavirus disease, as he is the most senior cabinet minister after Johnson, the prime minister's spokesman said on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will carry out the duties of the prime minister if Boris Johnson contracts the coronavirus disease, as he is the most senior cabinet minister after Johnson, the prime minister's spokesman said on Monday.

"The prime minister is well ...

the foreign secretary is the first secretary of state," the spokesman told reporters when asked who will take charge of the government if Johnson tested positive for COVID-19.

The spokesman also took the opportunity to remind the people that they should stay at home if possible and that the government would not hesitate to take further measures if needed.

To date, the United Kingdom has confirmed over 5,700 cases of infection and over 280 fatalities. Given the epidemiological situation, places of public gathering and education remain closed.