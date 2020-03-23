UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top UK Diplomat To Carry Out Prime Minister's Duties If Johnson Contracts COVID-19 - Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 10:01 PM

Top UK Diplomat to Carry Out Prime Minister's Duties If Johnson Contracts COVID-19 - Gov't

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will carry out the duties of the prime minister if Boris Johnson contracts the coronavirus disease, as he is the most senior cabinet minister after Johnson, the prime minister's spokesman said on Monday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will carry out the duties of the prime minister if Boris Johnson contracts the coronavirus disease, as he is the most senior cabinet minister after Johnson, the prime minister's spokesman said on Monday.

"The prime minister is well ...

the foreign secretary is the first secretary of state," the spokesman told reporters when asked who will take charge of the government if Johnson tested positive for COVID-19.

The spokesman also took the opportunity to remind the people that they should stay at home if possible and that the government would not hesitate to take further measures if needed.

To date, the United Kingdom has confirmed over 5,700 cases of infection and over 280 fatalities. Given the epidemiological situation, places of public gathering and education remain closed.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Education United Kingdom Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Capital Bars Access to Cherry Blossoms Amid Cor ..

4 minutes ago

New Jersey to Release Low-Level Offenders From Jai ..

4 minutes ago

DEWA encourages customers to turn off lights and a ..

20 minutes ago

Maryland Closes Non-Essential Businesses, Launches ..

4 minutes ago

Hearings on Assange's Extradition Could Be Postpon ..

4 minutes ago

DG ISPR says they never saw danger of Cornavirus i ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.