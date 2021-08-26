Top UK Military Official Warns of Possible IS Attack on Kabul Airport 'Within Hours'

UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey warned on Thursday that ISIS-Khorasan group (a branch of the Islamic State terrorist group, both banned in Russia) might stage an "imminent" and "severe" terrorist attack at the Kabul airport "within hours."

Earlier this week, a senior UK source told the Sky news broadcaster about a "very high risk" of a terrorist attack against the evacuation operation, with the main threat coming from ISIS-K. CNN also reported, citing sources, that the US shared these concerns that are mounting after over 100 prison inmates loyal to the ISIS-K escaped from two prisons near Kabul.

"There is real imminence," Heappey told the LBC broadcaster, citing "very credible reporting" from the UK intelligence.

When asked about possible time frames, the official said that the attack could come as early as this morning.

"I was given lines today for what might happen if there was an attack during this interview round," he added.

Earlier in August, US President Joe Biden warned that IS terrorists might exploit the hectic situation at the Kabul airport to target those fleeing the country and US and allied troops, adding that Washington was monitoring and disrupting threats from any source.