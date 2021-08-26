UrduPoint.com

Top UK Military Official Warns Of Possible IS Attack On Kabul Airport 'Within Hours'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 01:56 PM

Top UK Military Official Warns of Possible IS Attack on Kabul Airport 'Within Hours'

UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey warned on Thursday that ISIS-Khorasan group (a branch of the Islamic State terrorist group, both banned in Russia) might stage an "imminent" and "severe" terrorist attack at the Kabul airport "within hours."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) UK Armed Forces Minister James Heappey warned on Thursday that ISIS-Khorasan group (a branch of the Islamic State terrorist group, both banned in Russia) might stage an "imminent" and "severe" terrorist attack at the Kabul airport "within hours."

Earlier this week, a senior UK source told the Sky news broadcaster about a "very high risk" of a terrorist attack against the evacuation operation, with the main threat coming from ISIS-K. CNN also reported, citing sources, that the US shared these concerns that are mounting after over 100 prison inmates loyal to the ISIS-K escaped from two prisons near Kabul.

"There is real imminence," Heappey told the LBC broadcaster, citing "very credible reporting" from the UK intelligence.

When asked about possible time frames, the official said that the attack could come as early as this morning.

"I was given lines today for what might happen if there was an attack during this interview round," he added.

Earlier in August, US President Joe Biden warned that IS terrorists might exploit the hectic situation at the Kabul airport to target those fleeing the country and US and allied troops, adding that Washington was monitoring and disrupting threats from any source.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Kabul Russia Washington United Kingdom August From Airport

Recent Stories

Former England cricket captain Dexter dies

Former England cricket captain Dexter dies

1 minute ago
 96,540 persons availed facilities at shelter home ..

96,540 persons availed facilities at shelter homes in KP so far

3 minutes ago
 Raisi says economy, covid response 'does not befit ..

Raisi says economy, covid response 'does not befit' Iran

3 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomat Says UK Ships Will Need More Effo ..

Russian Diplomat Says UK Ships Will Need More Efforts to Enter Russia's Waters N ..

3 minutes ago
 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are offi ..

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are officially available for pre-order ..

12 minutes ago
 Red Viper snake seized from Khyber district, shift ..

Red Viper snake seized from Khyber district, shifted to Peshawar zoo

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.