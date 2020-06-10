Top UK Prosecutor Threatened With Lawsuit If Cummings Lockdown Breaches Ignored - Reports

The United Kingdom's leading prosecutor Max Hill has been threatened with legal action if the alleged COVID-19 lockdown breaches conducted by Boris Johnson's top adviser Dominic Cummings are not investigated, The Guardian newspaper reports on Wednesday

A legal team led by barrister Michael Mansfield has already sent two letters to Hill, the UK's director of public prosecutions, on June 3 and 8 on behalf of Martin Redson, a citizen who stated that the lockdown regulations should have applied to every person in the United Kingdom.

"The prime minister was absolutely unequivocal when he said people needed to 'Stay at home, Protect the NHS and Save Lives'.

The rules were entirely clear and should apply to everyone," the newspaper quoted Redson as saying.

Johnson's top adviser also traveled on a day trip to Barnard Castle by car, which he said was to test his eyesight before driving back to London.

Lawyers allege that Cummings's flouting of the social distancing regulations has contributed to a loss of public confidence in the rule of law, the newspaper reported.

Cummings has faced calls to resign from leading opposition lawmakers. During a May 25 press conference, after the details of his actions went public, the top adviser said that he had no intention of resigning as he had acted to ensure that his child would have had suitable childcare after his wife developed symptoms of COVID-19.