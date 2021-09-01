Top UK, Russian Legal Experts Meet in Moscow on Thursday to Discuss Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Top legal professionals from Russia and the United Kingdom will convene in Moscow on Thursday to talk about sanctions and their effect on the former Soviet republics, as well as other legal issues.

The panel is organized by Russian Speaking Legal Professionals' Forum (RusFor), the UK Department for International Trade, and the Russo-British Chamber of Commerce (RBCC). London-based law firm Candey is its sponsor.

Alf Torrents, executive director of RBCC, will deliver a welcome speech. Other speakers are Ben Wells, chairman of RusFor and partner at Candey, Julia Crouch, deputy head of mission and minister counsellor for economics at the British Embassy in Moscow, and Shantanu Majumdar, a Queen's Counsel Barrister employed with Radcliffe Chambers.

Apart from sanctions, experts will discuss the application of Article 1064 of the Russian civil code, which stipulates general grounds for liability for damage, quick solutions to blockchain and cryptocurrency legal disputes, and ways of establishing jurisdiction and interim remedies in relation to divorces in ex-Soviet countries.