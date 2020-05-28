UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Ukraine Carrier To Axe Third Of Staff

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:58 PM

Top Ukraine carrier to axe third of staff

Ukraine International Airlines, the country's largest carrier, said Thursday it was laying off more than a third of its staff due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Ukraine International Airlines, the country's largest carrier, said Thursday it was laying off more than a third of its staff due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

In mid-March, Ukrainian authorities banned all passenger air services to stop the spread of the coronavirus, dealing a blow to carriers' revenue.

A company spokeswoman told that Ukraine International Airlines was cutting some 35 percent of its workforce.

"We deeply regret to have stopped employing 900 highly qualified professional(s) because of the substantial decline in the airline's operations," chief executive Yevgen Dykhne said in a statement.

He said the management had made "every effort" to cut costs and added that the privately-owned company would do its best to retain key staff including cockpit personnel.

The layoffs will primarily affect administrative personnel and cabin crews.

The airline has been seeking to stay afloat by providing its planes for charter flights, including those carrying Ukrainian seasonal workers to western Europe.

The company said it hoped to restore regular operations after Ukraine resumes air travel on June 15.

According to the carrier's forecast, its number of passengers is set to plummet to 1.9 million this year from 7.9 million in 2019.

Tycoon Igor Kolomoisky has said he owns 25 percent of the company's shares.

Ukraine has reported 22,382 cases of the coronavirus with 669 fatalities.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe Company June 2019 All From Best Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,644 new COVID-19 cases, 16 ..

16 minutes ago

Premier League set to resume on June 17

31 minutes ago

France to Hold Summit of Development Banks in Nove ..

3 minutes ago

Provisional Report on Probe Into Pakistani Plane C ..

3 minutes ago

Norway allows work-related trips and some kids spo ..

3 minutes ago

Premier League agrees to restart season on June 17 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.