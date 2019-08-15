UrduPoint.com
Top Ukrainian Court Looking Into Motion To Void Parliamentary Polls - Rights Group

Ukraine's Supreme Court has opened a case on a motion by a rights activist who argued that last month's snap parliamentary vote was unconstitutional, a rights advocacy group said Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) Ukraine's Supreme Court has opened a case on a motion by a rights activist who argued that last month's snap parliamentary vote was unconstitutional, a rights advocacy group said Thursday.

The motion by Serhiy Shchetinin claiming that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was guided by an "unofficial" constitution in calling the elections in May was initially rejected by the top court's administrative cassation chamber.

"The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court spent a record eight-and-a-half hours in the negotiations room before opening the case at 2 a.m. on Wednesday [23:00 GMT on Tuesday]," the Kharkhiv Human Rights Protection Group said.

The election on July 21 saw the pro-Zelenskyy Servant of the People party win 43.16 percent of the vote to secure an outright majority in parliament. The Opposition Platform - For Life came second with 13.05 percent. Other parties fell far behind.

