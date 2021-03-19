UrduPoint.com
Top Ukrainian Court Upholds Presidential Ban On News Channels

Fri 19th March 2021 | 10:50 PM

The top Ukrainian court's cassation chamber upheld on Friday an order by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sanction several opposition television channels

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The top Ukrainian court's cassation chamber upheld on Friday an order by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sanction several opposition television channels.

The court heard a lawsuit claiming that a five-year ban on 112 Ukraine, NewsOne and ZIK violated the European convention on human rights and fundamental freedoms.

"After hearing oral arguments and studying documents during an open session, the court ruled for the citizen's lawsuit to be dismissed," a statement read.

The plaintiff has 10 days to appeal the judgment in the Supreme Court's Grand Chamber.

Zelenskyy slapped the channels with asset freezes and annulled their broadcasting licenses in February, on top of imposing personal sanctions on their owner and lawmaker from the Opposition Platform, Taras Kozak.

