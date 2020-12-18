UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Ukrainian Diplomat Feels Sad About Russia's Lavrov Refusing To Contact Him

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:30 AM

Top Ukrainian Diplomat Feels Sad About Russia's Lavrov Refusing to Contact Him

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that he is saddened by top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov's reluctance to communicate with him.

"We do not see any desire from Sergey Viktorovich [Lavrov] to get in contact ” neither in the Normandy format nor in the bilateral one ... Therefore, when he did not take my call, my request to talk about the escalation in Donbas, I certainly was not upset, I did not shed tears, but I am sad that there is no contact and no opportunity to talk," Kuleba told Ukraine's Novoye Vremya radio in an interview.

According to him, foreign ministers should have a communication channel, because this is how international relations work. Kuleba stated that he was always ready for a conversation with Lavrov, believing that they had something to talk about.

"I am by no means anti-Russian, I am 100 percent pro-Ukrainian. As the minister of foreign affairs, by definition, I cannot be against any country.

Because we have to deal with every country in one way or another ” either as with a friend or an enemy or an unreliable or reliable partner, but we have to do deal with. So I strongly reject the accusations that I am anti-Russian," Kuleba argued.

Russian-Ukrainian relations took a nosedive in 2014 over the Donbas conflict. The Ukrainian parliament designated Russia as an "aggressor state" in January 2015 over alleged interference in Ukraine's internal affairs and involvement in the conflict in its breakaway region. To this day, Kiev also insists that Crimea is an occupied territory.

Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying that it is not a party to the Ukraine conflict and wants the country to overcome its political and economic crises. Moscow states that the referendum on Crimea rejoining Russia was held democratically and in line with international law.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Parliament Kiev January 2015 From Top Sad

Recent Stories

AED3.2 bn in week-long real estate transactions in ..

49 minutes ago

Seatrade Maritime Middle East Virtual 2020 conclud ..

49 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East 2021 hopes to encourage futu ..

49 minutes ago

National Ambulance, Fatima College of Health Scien ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority offers COVID-19 testing to ..

1 hour ago

Global superstars confirmed for 2021 OMEGA Dubai D ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.