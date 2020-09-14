Top Ukrainian Diplomat Invites Hungarian Counterpart to Visit Zakarpattia on September 23

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has invited his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, to visit the Zakarpattia region in southwestern Ukraine on September 23 during phone talks, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has invited his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, to visit the Zakarpattia region in southwestern Ukraine on September 23 during phone talks, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"Kuleba has invited his Hungarian counterpart to visit the Zakarpattia region on September 23 to discuss further steps to implement the agreements already reached on the development of interaction in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres and take part in joint events," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers have agreed that the social and economic success of the region could become a common success story of the relations between Ukraine and Hungary, the ministry said.

"The restrictions on foreigners' entry introduced in Ukraine and Hungary over the spread of the coronavirus impose certain limits on all citizens, regardless of their status.

Against this background, our meeting is a clear signal � both countries are determined to seek mutually acceptable solutions without delay," the statement added, citing Kuleba.

Ukrainian-Hungarian relations deteriorated over Kiev's 2017 education law, which restricted national minority children's right to study in their native languages. In 2018, tensions escalated further after the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry expelled a Hungarian consul working in the Ukrainian city of Berehove, a city located in Zakarpattian near the Hungarian border, over reports that the consulate had been issuing Hungarian passports to Ukrainians who were ethnic Hungarians. The move prompted Budapest to respond in kind.