Top Ukrainian Diplomat Says Immunity Passports May Curb Mobility

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba argued on Monday that introduction of coronavirus immunity passports could result in more barriers on travel, rather than a safe return to mobility.

Several European countries have proposed issuing vaccinated travelers with health certificates to reboot the pandemic-hit tourism industry.

"Introduction of artificial control mechanisms to restrain mobility will throw us further back into the past than the pandemic has," Kuleba told a conference on coronavirus challenges.

EU nations adopted non-binding guidelines last month that will allow for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates ” but only for medical purposes, such as getting a second vaccine shot with another health care provider or in another country.