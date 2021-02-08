UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Ukrainian Diplomat Says Immunity Passports May Curb Mobility

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Top Ukrainian Diplomat Says Immunity Passports May Curb Mobility

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba argued on Monday that introduction of coronavirus immunity passports could result in more barriers on travel, rather than a safe return to mobility.

Several European countries have proposed issuing vaccinated travelers with health certificates to reboot the pandemic-hit tourism industry.

"Introduction of artificial control mechanisms to restrain mobility will throw us further back into the past than the pandemic has," Kuleba told a conference on coronavirus challenges.

EU nations adopted non-binding guidelines last month that will allow for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates ” but only for medical purposes, such as getting a second vaccine shot with another health care provider or in another country.

Related Topics

Immunity Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

17 seconds ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

30 minutes ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

31 minutes ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

32 minutes ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistanâ€™s 95-ru ..

41 minutes ago

ITA-CLF go hybrid with multi-site Pakistan Learnin ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.