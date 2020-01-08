Top Ukrainian Diplomat Says Kiev May Look for Alternatives to Minsk Peace Process

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko suggested Tuesday that Kiev might opt out of the EU-backed Minsk peace process if local elections in rebel-held territories were to fail.

Eastern Ukrainians were promised greater autonomy if the breakaway regions held elections under Ukrainian laws. The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany backed the plan last month.

"If no elections are held in the occupied areas in 2020 or we think that troop separation [along the contact line] is taking too long, we will look at alternatives to Minsk," Prystaiko told the German tabloid Bild.

Prystaiko said that voting should ideally take place in entire Ukraine in fall. He ruled out a full withdrawal from the Minsk process in case that did not happen.

An option repeatedly proposed by Kiev is sending international peacekeepers to eastern Ukraine, which it considers to be occupied by militia. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Minsk had no alternatives.