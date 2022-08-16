Top Ukrainian Diplomat Says Sent His Family Abroad When Russian Operation Began

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Tuesday that his entire family and pets were safe abroad, where they fled the night after Russia began its military operation in Ukraine

"On the night from February 24 to 25 I reached the border. My children, parents and dogs arrived there at the same time.

I hugged and kissed them and went back to Ukraine, and they left Ukraine," he said in an interview given to Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon aired on YouTube.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ordered a general mobilization on February 24 that prohibits adult male citizens from leaving the country. Russia says its operation aims to demilitarize Ukraine and guarantee safety of the eastern Donbas region.