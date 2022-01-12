UrduPoint.com

Top Ukrainian Diplomat Says Spoke With US Counterpart Amid Diplomatic Talks With Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022

Top Ukrainian Diplomat Says Spoke With US Counterpart Amid Diplomatic Talks With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that he spoke with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in light of the security talks with Russia in Geneva and Brussels.

"Spoke today with my American counterpart and friend @SecBlinken.

Amid the week of diplomatic contacts with Russia, Ukraine and the U.S. remain united in seeking de-escalation through diplomacy and strength. We keep working closely together to deter further Russian aggression," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

