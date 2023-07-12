Top Ukrainian Diplomat Says Working With Allies to Clarify NATO Accession Timeline

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after a meeting with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, on Wednesday that he was working with allies to clarify the timeline for Ukraine's accession to NATO.

"In Vilnius, A. Baerbock and I discussed the summit's outcomes for Europe. I welcomed increased practical assistance, removing (Membership Action Plan), and NATO-Ukraine Council as a tool of integration. I also noted the lack of certainty on the invitation. We keep working with allies to fill this gap," he said on social media.

Ukraine applied for accelerated NATO membership in September 2022 following the start of the Russian military operation.

NATO General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg has on numerous occasions said that the military alliance was supportive of Kiev's aspirations but was not ready to approve its application right away.

NATO member states said on the first day of NATO's two-day summit in Vilnius on Tuesday that they had agreed to accelerate Ukraine's path to membership by removing the requirement for a Membership Action Plan. But White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said that Ukraine was unlikely to join NATO in the near future as it still needed to work on key reforms to meet eligibility criteria.