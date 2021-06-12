UrduPoint.com
Top Ukrainian Diplomat Tells US, Russia 'No Agreements on Ukraine Without Ukraine'

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that his country would not want the United States and Russia to go behind Kiev's back and make agreements on Ukraine.

"An absolute, ironclad rule for us would be: no agreements on Ukraine without Ukraine," he told the Ukraina 24 television channel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will meet in Geneva for talks on Wednesday, in what will be their first summit since Biden became president in January.

"I do not care at all about what President Biden will say to President Putin, but we will not let any agreements happen and will ignore them if they are reached in any format behind our backs," Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian peace process is expected to feature heavily in the Putin-Biden talks, which come at a time of heightened tensions between the US and Russia.

