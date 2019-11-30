UrduPoint.com
Top Ukrainian Diplomat To Attend NATO Conference In London

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:23 PM

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko will attend a NATO conference in London next Tuesday, according to the agenda of the outreach event held on the eve of the allied leaders' summit

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko will attend a NATO conference in London next Tuesday, according to the agenda of the outreach event held on the eve of the allied leaders' summit.

The NATO Engages gathering will see Prystaiko take part in a panel devoted to security on the bloc's maritime frontiers, alongside defense chiefs of Estonia, Lithuania and the foreign minister of Georgia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Zoran Zaev, the prime minister of NATO's aspiring member North Macedonia, are tentatively attending.

The main event on Wednesday will see leaders of the 29 NATO member states get together to examine how the 70-year-old alliance is adapting to new challenges. Russia has repeatedly accused NATO of bolstering military presence on its western flank under the guise of "containing" it.

