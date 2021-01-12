UrduPoint.com
Top Ukrainian Diplomat To Oppose Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Even After Effectiveness Proved

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Tuesday that he would be against the use of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus in the country, even if its effectiveness was proven.

Earlier in January, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine could not use Sputnik V vaccine, since it had not passed the third stage of clinical trials, and noted that now there were no talks about purchasing the Russian vaccine. Kuleba previously called Sputnik V Russia's "hybrid weapon" against Ukraine.

"As a member of the government, I would oppose such a decision, because Russia does not care about the health of Ukrainians, it cares about imposing its propaganda and ideology by supplying vaccines," Kuleba said on the air of the 1+1 tv channel.

In mid-December, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had tasked the health ministry with acquiring first COVID-19 doses in January or February at the latest.

The country, however, has yet received first vaccine doses. The country has signed technical documents with the WHO-sponsored global COVAX facility for the supply of 8 million vaccine doses and a contract for 1.9 million doses with China's Sinovac Biotech.

On Friday, Stepanov confirmed receiving an application from a Kharkiv-based pharmaceutical company Biolik to register Russia's vaccine. He, however, stressed that the health ministry was capable of providing the country with vaccines from "the world's leading manufacturers."

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there was the possibility of supplying Ukraine with a Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, but a request from Kiev was needed. Ukrainian opposition lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk, in turn, stated that Ukraine's refusal to acquire the Sputnik V vaccine was tantamount to a crime.

