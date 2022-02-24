Top Ukrainian Diplomat Urges World to Supply Ukraine With Weapons, Humanitarian Aid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday called on the international community to act in regard to Russia's military operation, including providing Ukraine with weapons, funding, and humanitarian aid.

"The world must act immediately. Future of Europe & the world is at stake. To do list: 1. Devastating sanctions on Russia NOW, including SWIFT 2. Fully isolate Russia by all means, in all formats 3. Weapons, equipment for Ukraine 4. Financial assistance 5. Humanitarian assistance," he tweeted.