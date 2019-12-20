Top Ukrainian, German Diplomats Set Out Steps to Implement Normandy Four Summit Decisions

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said on Friday that he and his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, held a meeting, during which they agreed on further steps to implement decisions made at the recent Normandy Four summit

"[We] agreed that, despite some delays, we will be able to achieve tangible progress in the negotiations in the Normandy Four format. In accordance with the leaders' decision, the foreign ministers identified next steps for the implementation of the decisions made at the Normandy Four summit in Paris," the Ukrainian minister wrote on Twitter.

On December 9, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany held talks in the Normandy Four format in Paris to discuss the settlement of the crisis in the Donbas. The Russian and Ukrainian presidents met during the summit.

Following the summit, the leaders of the participating countries adopted a joint communique that outlines the next steps in the peace process, including an "all for all" exchange of the conflict-related prisoners and the implementation of a ceasefire by the end of the year, as well as the coordination of new areas for disengagement of troops.