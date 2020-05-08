Top Ukrainian, Polish Diplomats Discuss Preparations for Eastern Partnership Summit - Kiev

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Polish counterpart, Jacek Czaputowicz, have discussed preparations for the Eastern Partnership Summit, scheduled for June, during phone talks, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

"The ministers discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as the efforts of both countries in countering the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The parties paid special attention to preparations for the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit and cooperation within the framework of the Ukraine-EU agenda," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Czaputowicz confirmed Poland's continued support for the European and Euro-Atlantic choice of Kiev, and reiterated the need to keep EU sanctions against Russia.

The Eastern Partnership Initiative aims to increase the level of integration and political cooperation that former Soviet republics � Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine � have with respect to the EU economy, as well as increasing financial support for them. This does not imply prospects for EU accession.