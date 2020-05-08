UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Ukrainian, Polish Diplomats Discuss Preparations For Eastern Partnership Summit - Kiev

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 11:35 AM

Top Ukrainian, Polish Diplomats Discuss Preparations for Eastern Partnership Summit - Kiev

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Polish counterpart, Jacek Czaputowicz, have discussed preparations for the Eastern Partnership Summit, scheduled for June, during phone talks, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Polish counterpart, Jacek Czaputowicz, have discussed preparations for the Eastern Partnership Summit, scheduled for June, during phone talks, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"The ministers discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as the efforts of both countries in countering the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The parties paid special attention to preparations for the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit and cooperation within the framework of the Ukraine-EU agenda," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Czaputowicz confirmed Poland's continued support for the European and Euro-Atlantic choice of Kiev, and reiterated the need to keep EU sanctions against Russia.

The Eastern Partnership Initiative aims to increase the level of integration and political cooperation that former Soviet republics � Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine � have with respect to the EU economy, as well as increasing financial support for them. This does not imply prospects for EU accession.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Armenia Kiev Azerbaijan Belarus Poland Georgia Moldova June Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Six civilians including three children injured in ..

8 minutes ago

Detailed judgement on Umar Akmal released

33 seconds ago

Death toll rises to 605 after 25, 837 cases of Cor ..

30 minutes ago

Ecuador to take $1.45 bn in loans for virus fight

1 minute ago

OIC Welcomes and Congratulates the New Iraqi Gover ..

52 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 8, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.