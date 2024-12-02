Top UN court hears landmark climate case

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The United Nations' top court kicked off unprecedented hearings Monday aimed at setting legal guidelines for how countries should protect the planet against climate change and help vulnerable nations combat its devastating impact.

Presiding Judge Nawaf Salam opened the hearings that will see more than 100 countries and organisations present before the International Court of Justice, the highest number ever.

Representatives from Vanuatu and other low-lying at-risk islands in the Pacific Ocean launch the proceedings before a 15-judge bench in the panelled hall of the Peace Palace in The Hague.

Activists hope that the opinion from the ICJ's judges will have far-reaching legal consequences in the fight against climate change, impacting ongoing court cases and domestic and international legislation.