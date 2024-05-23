Open Menu

Top UN Court Rejects Emergency Steps After Mexico Embassy Raid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2024 | 08:13 PM

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The UN's top court Thursday rejected a request by Mexico for emergency measures over a raid on its embassy in Quito last month, ruling that Ecuador had given sufficient assurances that the diplomatic mission will be protected.

Ecuadoran security forces stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito in early April to snatch former vice president Jorge Glas, who is wanted on corruption charges and had been granted asylum by Mexico.

Mexico dragged Ecuador before the International Court of Justice in The Hague, asking judges to declare Quito in breach of international law.

It also sought "provisional measures" including that judges rule that Quito "take appropriate and immediate steps to provide full security of diplomatic premises... and archives, preventing further intrusion against them".

Mexico also asked judges to order Ecuador to "refrain from any act or conduct likely to aggravate or widen the dispute of which the Court is seized".

