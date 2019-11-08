Top UN Court Says Has Jurisdiction to Hear Case Brought by Ukraine Against Russia

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, having examined Russia's objections to the lawsuit by Ukraine, which claimed that Moscow violated the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, ruled that it has the jurisdiction to hear the case

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague , having examined Russia 's objections to the lawsuit by Ukraine , which claimed that Moscow violated the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism and of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, ruled that it has the jurisdiction to hear the case.

"The court... rejects the preliminary objection placed by the Russian Federation that the court lacks jurisdiction on the basis of Article 24 Paragraph 1 of the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism," Presiding Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf said.

Thus, the proceedings in this part fall under the jurisdiction of the ICJ, he said.

Yusuf also said the court "rejects the preliminary objection placed by the Russian Federation that the court lacks jurisdiction on the basis of Article 22 of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination."