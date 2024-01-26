Top UN court starts ruling on landmark Israel Gaza case

The head of the top United Nations court on Friday began reading the initial decision in the case against Israel over alleged genocide in Gaza, a landmark case that has sparked global interest

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The head of the top United Nations court on Friday began reading the initial decision in the case against Israel over alleged genocide in Gaza, a landmark case that has sparked global interest.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) could in theory order Israel to stop its military campaign in Gaza, sparked by the October 7 attacks by Hamas, or to facilitate humanitarian aid.

The court is not however passing judgement on whether or not Israel is actually committing genocide in Gaza.

At this stage, the ICJ is weighing emergency orders while it considers the wider accusation of genocidal acts in Gaza -- a process likely to take years.

South Africa has brought the case, accusing Israel of breaching the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, set up in the ashes of World War II and the Holocaust.