Open Menu

Top UN Court Starts Ruling On Landmark Israel Gaza Case

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 05:56 PM

Top UN court starts ruling on landmark Israel Gaza case

The head of the top United Nations court on Friday began reading the initial decision in the case against Israel over alleged genocide in Gaza, a landmark case that has sparked global interest

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The head of the top United Nations court on Friday began reading the initial decision in the case against Israel over alleged genocide in Gaza, a landmark case that has sparked global interest.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) could in theory order Israel to stop its military campaign in Gaza, sparked by the October 7 attacks by Hamas, or to facilitate humanitarian aid.

The court is not however passing judgement on whether or not Israel is actually committing genocide in Gaza.

At this stage, the ICJ is weighing emergency orders while it considers the wider accusation of genocidal acts in Gaza -- a process likely to take years.

South Africa has brought the case, accusing Israel of breaching the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, set up in the ashes of World War II and the Holocaust.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Gaza Reading South Africa October World War Top Court

Recent Stories

Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against ..

Gaza at War: ICJ declares genocide charges against Palestinians valid

12 minutes ago
 4761 people from district Abbottabad demands posta ..

4761 people from district Abbottabad demands postal ballot for general election ..

6 minutes ago
 Eminent scholar, critic Farman Fatehpuri's birth a ..

Eminent scholar, critic Farman Fatehpuri's birth anniversary observed

6 minutes ago
 SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections

SC allows Sanam Javed to contest general elections

13 minutes ago
 Kenya court rules Haiti police deployment is 'ille ..

Kenya court rules Haiti police deployment is 'illegal'

6 minutes ago
 Players' rights include leagues, but Pakistan prio ..

Players' rights include leagues, but Pakistan priority: Shah Khawar

32 minutes ago
DG BISP visits Mohmand, Haleemzai, Baizai offices ..

DG BISP visits Mohmand, Haleemzai, Baizai offices review registration process

17 minutes ago
 Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Australia v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

17 minutes ago
 Rahul, Jadeja put India on top in first England Te ..

Rahul, Jadeja put India on top in first England Test

17 minutes ago
 QESCO to hold online open court under Loralai circ ..

QESCO to hold online open court under Loralai circle on Jan 30

17 minutes ago
 What they said: Reaction to Jurgen Klopp leaving L ..

What they said: Reaction to Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool announcement

17 minutes ago
 SESAME can transform entire scientific landscape o ..

SESAME can transform entire scientific landscape of Middle East, OIC region: CG ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World