Top UN Investigator Tells Security Council Crimes Against Yazidis Constitute Genocide

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Karim Asad Ahmad Khan, head of the UN investigative team to promote accountability for genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes committed by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in Iraq, said on Monday that the crimes against the Yazidis constitute genocide.

"The team has established a detailed account of the atrocities committed against the Yazidis," Khan said. "Thousands of statements have been taken by the team or obtained from the Iraqi authorities or from the KRG or from NGOs.

I am able to announce that based upon independent and impartial investigations, complying with international standards and UN best practice, there is clear and convincing evidence that the crimes against the Yazidi people clearly constitute genocide."

Khan said the investigative team combined the findings with analyses of computers and phone records, facial recognition and forensic analysis to reach its conclusion.