Top UN Official in Niger Says Not in Contact With Military, Condemns Coup

(@FahadShabbir)

United Nations personnel on the ground in Niger are not in contact with the military and join the UN's call condemning the coup, Nicole Kouassi, Acting Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Niger, said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) United Nations personnel on the ground in Niger are not in contact with the military and join the UN's call condemning the coup, Nicole Kouassi, Acting Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Niger, said on Friday.

"We are not in contact with the military," Kouassi told reporters. "We are ... supporting the call of the UN condemning the coup."