Open Menu

Top UN Official In Niger Says Not In Contact With Military, Condemns Coup

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2023 | 08:20 PM

Top UN Official in Niger Says Not in Contact With Military, Condemns Coup

United Nations personnel on the ground in Niger are not in contact with the military and join the UN's call condemning the coup, Nicole Kouassi, Acting Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Niger, said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) United Nations personnel on the ground in Niger are not in contact with the military and join the UN's call condemning the coup, Nicole Kouassi, Acting Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Niger, said on Friday.

"We are not in contact with the military," Kouassi told reporters. "We are ... supporting the call of the UN condemning the coup."

Related Topics

United Nations Niger

Recent Stories

US to Accept Refugee Referrals From Cubans, Venezu ..

US to Accept Refugee Referrals From Cubans, Venezuelans Already in Mexico - Whit ..

6 minutes ago
 Biden to Sign Executive Order to Boost R&D for Dom ..

Biden to Sign Executive Order to Boost R&D for Domestic Manufacturing - White Ho ..

6 minutes ago
 Karbala tells us that great goals need tremendous ..

Karbala tells us that great goals need tremendous sacrifices: Bilawal Bhutto

6 minutes ago
 9th Muharram processions conclude peacefully

9th Muharram processions conclude peacefully

6 minutes ago
 Blast Epicenter in Taganrog Destroys Walls, Roof o ..

Blast Epicenter in Taganrog Destroys Walls, Roof of Art Museum - Authorities

6 minutes ago
 Another Missile Intercepted in Russia's Rostov Reg ..

Another Missile Intercepted in Russia's Rostov Region - Governor

6 minutes ago
Niger's Constitution Suspended, Leader of Rebels D ..

Niger's Constitution Suspended, Leader of Rebels Declared Head of State - Report ..

6 minutes ago
 US Commission Urges Biden Admin. to Consider Sanct ..

US Commission Urges Biden Admin. to Consider Sanctions on Swiss Aiding Russians ..

6 minutes ago
 Russian Lawmaker Says Explosive Device Planted at ..

Russian Lawmaker Says Explosive Device Planted at Oil Refinery in Russia's Samar ..

23 minutes ago
 DC inspects control room set up for Muharram proce ..

DC inspects control room set up for Muharram processions

34 minutes ago
 FESCO staff directed to resolve electricity-relate ..

FESCO staff directed to resolve electricity-related complaints immediately on As ..

23 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Missile Intercepted in Taganrog, Debris ..

Ukrainian Missile Intercepted in Taganrog, Debris Falls in City - Russian Defens ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World