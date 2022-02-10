Top US, Belarusian Generals Talk to 'Reduce Miscalculation' Amid Drills With Russia

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley spoke with his Belarusian counterpart to discuss European security matters including reducing the chances of a miscalculation as Russia and Belarus conduct joint military exercises, Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley spoke with his Belarusian counterpart to discuss European security matters including reducing the chances of a miscalculation as Russia and Belarus conduct joint military exercises, Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said on Thursday.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen.

Mark A. Milley spoke with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus Maj. Gen. Viktor Gulevich today by telephone," Butler said in a press release. "The military leaders discussed regional security related issues of concern. The phone call facilitated communication between both leaders to reduce chances of miscalculation and gain perspectives on current European security."