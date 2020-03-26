Top US, Canadian Military Officials Discuss Counterterrorism, COVID-19 - Readout

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and his Canadian counterpart Gen. Jonathan Vance discussed joint efforts to defeat terrorism and the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, a readout of the conversation released on Wednesday said.

"The two leaders discussed areas of mutual concern including ongoing global counterterrorism efforts and ways to work together to combat COVID-19," the readout said.

The United States and Canada have both struggled to contain the spread of the virus, with the US military being deployed to help the hardest hit areas, including in New York City.

As of Wednesday, Johns Hopkins University reported that there are 60,155 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 827 deaths related to the disease in the United States. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada has more than doubled to 3,197 since Monday.