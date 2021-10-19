UrduPoint.com

Top US, Chilean Diplomats Discuss Migration, Refugees - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call with Chilean Foreign Minister Andres Allamand discussed support for refugees from Venezuela and Haiti as well steps to facilitate safe and humane migration across the region, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

The conversation comes ahead of the October 20 Migration Ministerial in Bogota, which both top diplomats will attend.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Chilean Foreign Minister Andres Allamand to express appreciation for (...) Chile's ongoing support for refugees and migrants from the region, particularly from Venezuela and Haiti," Price said in a press release. "They touched on shared goals in the bilateral relationship, including immediate actions to collaboratively support orderly, safe, and humane migration in the region, and halt the uncontrolled flow of irregular migrants through the hemisphere.

The two diplomats also covered the documentation requirements for migrants under Chile's new immigration law as well as efforts to halt the uncontrolled migration across the hemisphere, the release added.

Both Venezuela and Haiti are engulfed in economic and political crises with thousands of people attempting to flee the countries in search of a better life. In Venezuela, a crisis broke out in January 2019 when, after disputing incumbent Nicolas Maduro's re-election in May 2018, opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president.

In Haiti, a devastating earthquake in August killed over 2,000 people and caused significant damage. In addition, the country is facing a prolonged period of poverty, gang violence, and political crisis following the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.

