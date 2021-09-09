UrduPoint.com

Top US Commanders To Testify In Senate On Afghanistan Withdrawal - Committee

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Top US Commanders to Testify in Senate on Afghanistan Withdrawal - Committee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Several senior US commanders, including former Commander of US Forces-Afghanistan Austin Scott Miller, Commander of Central Command General Kenneth McKenzie and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, will testify in Senate on the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan, the US Senate Committee on Armed Services said on Thursday.

US troops completed the withdrawal operation by August 31, ending its 20-year military presence in the country.

"The Senate Armed Services Committee today announced its initial slate of hearings to examine the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan and lessons learned from the twenty year conflict," the statement said.

The first hearing ” which is to be closed ”  is to take place on Wednesday, September 16 and will touch upon the recent developments in Afghanistan.  General Austin Scott Miller, former Commander of US Forces-Afghanistan, will join it as a witness.

A hearing on September 28 will feature the testimony on US withdrawal from Afghanistan and will take place in open and closed formats. Defense Secretary Austin, General McKenzie and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley will attend the hearing as witnesses.

The hearing on September 30 will include the review of US military operations in Afghanistan.

The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) seized the Afghan capital of Kabul on August 15, leading to a collapse of the US-backed authorities. The movement declared that foreign evacuation operations and the exit of foreign troops from Afghanistan were to be completed by August 31, after which the Kabul Airport, which has served as a point of departure for evacuation flights, came under the control of the Taliban.

