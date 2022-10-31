The US Supreme Court has rejected Turkey's attempt to avoid two lawsuits against its security forces who assaulted protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in 2017 in Washington, the court's order list showed on Monday

In May 2017, Recep Tayyip Erdogan's bodyguards attacked a group of Kurdish protesters outside the ambassador's residence during the Turkish president's visit to Washington. The incident left 11 people injured, nine of whom were hospitalized.

In August 2017, the US government brought charges against 19 people, including 15 officers from the Turkish security services, in connection with the attacks.

In its appeal against lower court decisions, filed in January 2022, Turkey stated that Erdogan's bodyguards should not be prosecuted because they were acting in accordance with the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act while protecting diplomatic premises and persons.

"The petitions for writs of certiorari are denied," the order said.

In 2018, two US citizens were sentenced to one year in prison each for helping Erdogan's bodyguards violently beat Kurdish protesters during the rally in Washington.