Top US Defense Official Milley Meets With NATO Chiefs About European Security Developments

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley met with all NATO member states' defense chiefs to discuss security developments in Europe, Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said in a readout.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley virtually met today with all NATO chiefs of defense. The committee discussed items of mutual interest, including the significant security developments across Europe. The military leaders agreed NATO stands ready to defend and protect all Allies from any threat," Butler said on Monday.

NATO is the bedrock of enduring Trans-Atlantic security and serves as the bulwark of shared democratic values, Butler added.

The meeting came ahead of a call between US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday during which the two leaders are expected to discuss military activity around Ukraine and western Russia, among other key issues.

