Top US Defense Official On Indo-Pacific Security Affairs To Resign - Pentagon

Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Randall Schriver will resign from his post, Defense Department spokesperson Lt. Col. Chris Mitchell told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I can confirm he has announced his intention to resign," Mitchell said.

Mitchell added that at this time the Defense Department does not have an official date for his resignation.

In addition, Mitchell said the Defense Department does not know who will replace Schriver once he steps down.

