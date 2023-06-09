UrduPoint.com

Top US Defense Officials To Travel To Brussels For Ukraine Aid, NATO Meetings - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Top US Defense Officials to Travel to Brussels for Ukraine Aid, NATO Meetings - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley will travel to Brussels next week for a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"Secretary Austin will travel again next week to Brussels, where he and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Milley will host an in-person meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on June 15, followed by the NATO Defense Ministers meeting on June 16," Ryder said during a press briefing.

