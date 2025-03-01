Open Menu

Top US Diplomat Calls On Zelensky To Apologize For Clash With Trump

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2025 | 09:00 AM

Top US diplomat calls on Zelensky to apologize for clash with Trump

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Friday for Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to apologize for an earlier clash with President Donald Trump.

Zelensky should "apologize for wasting our time for a meeting that was going to end the way it did," Rubio said on CNN after Oval Office talks devolved into argument and raised voices.

Rubio also questioned whether Zelensky -- the president of a country that has endured more than three years of war following Russia's February 2022 invasion -- wanted it to end.

"You start to perceive that maybe Zelensky doesn't want a peace deal. He says he does, but maybe he doesn't, and that active, open, undermining of efforts to bring about peace is deeply frustrating for everyone who's been involved," the top US diplomat said.

