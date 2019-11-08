WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) A senior US diplomat has criticized the Trump administration for failing to exhaust all available means to deter Turkey's offensive in northeast Syria, a leaked internal memorandum has revealed.

"One day when the diplomatic history is written, people will wonder what happened here and why officials didn't do more to stop it or at least speak out more forcefully to blame Turkey for its behavior: an unprovoked military operation that has killed some 200 civilians, left well over 100,000 people (and counting) newly displaced and homeless because of its military operation," US Ambassador William Roebuck said in a memo the full text of which the New York Times published on Thursday.

The 3,200-word document penned by Roebuck was circulated to his boss, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey and about four dozen State Department, White House and Pentagon officials who work on Syria issues, the report added.

The internal memo, according to the report, marks the first formal expression of dissent on Syria from an administration official to be made public.

In October, within days of President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US military from northeast Syria, Turkey launched an operation against Kurdish forces in the area. On October 17, however, Vice President Mike Pence reached a deal with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a five-day cease-fire, later cemented by Turkish-Russian agreement to conduct joint patrols along the border area.