UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top US Diplomat Criticizes Trump's Handling Of Turkey Action In Syria - Internal Memo

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 05:00 AM

Top US Diplomat Criticizes Trump's Handling of Turkey Action in Syria - Internal Memo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) A senior US diplomat has criticized the Trump administration for failing to exhaust all available means to deter Turkey's offensive in northeast Syria, a leaked internal memorandum has revealed.

"One day when the diplomatic history is written, people will wonder what happened here and why officials didn't do more to stop it or at least speak out more forcefully to blame Turkey for its behavior: an unprovoked military operation that has killed some 200 civilians, left well over 100,000 people (and counting) newly displaced and homeless because of its military operation," US Ambassador William Roebuck said in a memo the full text of which the New York Times published on Thursday.

The 3,200-word document penned by Roebuck was circulated to his boss, US Special Representative for Syria Engagement James Jeffrey and about four dozen State Department, White House and Pentagon officials who work on Syria issues, the report added.

The internal memo, according to the report, marks the first formal expression of dissent on Syria from an administration official to be made public.

In October, within days of President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the US military from northeast Syria, Turkey launched an operation against Kurdish forces in the area. On October 17, however, Vice President Mike Pence reached a deal with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a five-day cease-fire, later cemented by Turkish-Russian agreement to conduct joint patrols along the border area.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Pentagon White House Trump New York Tayyip Erdogan October Border All From Agreement

Recent Stories

National Festival for Tolerance and Human Fraterni ..

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

India&#039;s Prime Minister congratulates Khliafa ..

5 hours ago

Sultan Al Jaber attends German Embassy's National ..

6 hours ago

US Opens Bahrain Command Center for Military Ships ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives South African Foreign ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.