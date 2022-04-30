UrduPoint.com

Top US Diplomat For Asia Heads To Cambodia, Laos Ahead Of US-ASEAN Summit - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Top US Diplomat for Asia Heads to Cambodia, Laos Ahead of US-ASEAN Summit - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2022) Daniel J. Kritenbrink, assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, will embark on a visit to Cambodia and Laos on May 1 to meet with officials from both countries ahead of a US-ASEAN summit, the State Department said in a press release Friday.

"Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink will travel to Cambodia and Laos May 1-7," the release said. "The visits will highlight U.S. commitment to two of the youngest and most dynamic societies in the region, reinforcing ASEAN centrality, underscoring the United States' commitment to the Mekong-U.S. Partnership to address transboundary challenges, and promoting a secure, open and prosperous Mekong sub-region.

"

While in Cambodia, Kritenbrink will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, other senior officials, and youth and civil society leaders to discuss the current bilateral relationship and US support for Cambodia's year as ASEAN chair.

In Laos, Kritenbrink will lead the US-Laos Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue to deliberate about how to expand US-Laos cooperation and build deeper connections with Laos when the country will co-chair the 2022 Mekong-US Partnership. He will also spend time with alumni of Department of State exchange programs.

In both countries, Kritenbrink will discuss the US-ASEAN summit that President Joe Biden will host on May 12-13.

