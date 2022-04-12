UrduPoint.com

Top US Diplomat For Refugees To Visit Poland, Moldova - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The top-ranking US diplomat with responsibility for refugees and migration issues is visiting Poland and Moldova this week to discuss humanitarian response issues, the State Department said in a press release on Monday.

"Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) Julieta Valls Noyes will travel to Chisinau, Moldova and Warsaw, Poland April 12-15," the release stated.

In Chisinau, Noyes will meet with government officials to recognize Moldova's role in hosting tens of thousands of refugees who have fled Ukraine during the current conflict there, the State Department said.

She will also visit a refugee hosting center to meet with refugees as well as humanitarian organization staff and volunteers.

In Warsaw, Noyes will meet with Polish and UN officials to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis response and with NGOs delivering critical humanitarian assistance for refugees in Poland, the release added.

