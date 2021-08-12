Top US Diplomat in Kabul Threatens Taliban With International Isolation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Ross Wilson, the US charge d'affaires in Afghanistan, on Thursday warned the Taliban (designated terrorist and banned in Russia) that their behavior could get them isolated internationally.

"Attempts to monopolize power through violence, fear, & war will only lead to international isolation," he tweeted after Talibs seized yet another provincial capital.

With the militants in control of the Ghazni capital, the Afghan government has lost the main highway to southern provinces. The Taliban have captured 10 provincial capitals during their weeklong offensive.