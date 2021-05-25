UrduPoint.com
Top US Diplomat Says Rebuilding Gaza Should Not 'benefit' Hamas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:21 PM

Ecretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday the US would ensure international aid towards rebuilding Gaza, ravaged after an 11-day war with Israel, would not "benefit" its Hamas rulers

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday the US would ensure international aid towards rebuilding Gaza, ravaged after an 11-day war with Israel, would not "benefit" its Hamas rulers.

"We'll work with our partners closely, with all, to ensure that Hamas does not benefit from the reconstruction assistance," he said following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.

More Stories From World

