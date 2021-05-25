Top US diplomat says rebuilding Gaza should not 'benefit' Hamas

(@FahadShabbir)

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday the US would ensure international aid towards rebuilding Gaza, ravaged after an 11-day war with Israel, would not "benefit" its Hamas rulers.

"We'll work with our partners closely, with all, to ensure that Hamas does not benefit from the reconstruction assistance," he said following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem.