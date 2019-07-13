Top US Diplomats Head to Geneva Next Week for Strategic Talks With Russia - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan and Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson will visit Geneva next week to take part in a US-Russia strategic security talks with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov to advance the Sochi discussions between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the State Department announced in a press release.

"US Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan will travel to Switzerland and Belgium July 16-18. In Geneva, Switzerland, Deputy Secretary Sullivan will lead the US delegation's participation in a US-Russia strategic security dialogue with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Ryabkov, in furtherance of discussions by Secretary Pompeo and Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov during their meeting in Sochi, Russia on May 14," the release said on Friday.

"Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson will accompany the Deputy Secretary."

The State Department revealed that Sullivan and Thompson will then head to Brussels on July 18 to brief Allies at NATO headquarters.

"The Deputy Secretary will also engage with US Mission personnel in Geneva and Brussels," the release added.

Pompeo met with Putin and Lavrov in Sochi on May 14. The sides called the dialogue constructive and agreed to continue discussion on all issues.