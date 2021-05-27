UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 12:30 AM

Top US Doctor Fauci's Popularity Erodes Amid Concerns Over Political Influence - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Anthony Fauci remains the trust of a majority of Americans, albeit with his reputation diminished due to the influence of politics, a Rasmussen Reports poll said on Wednesday.

"The... survey finds that 54% of Likely U.S. Voters have a favorable opinion of Fauci, including 34% who have a Very Favorable view," a press release explaining the poll said.

Fauci's approval fell from 68 percent in May a year ago, when 42 percent also said their view of the nation's top COVID-19 doctor was "very favorable," the release said.

Politics provides a likely reason for the shift in public opinion, the release added.

Nearly two-thirds of voters (65 percent) believe political considerations have influenced Fauci's decisions and public statements about the COVID-19 pandemic, including 40 percent who think political considerations have had a lot of influence on him, according to the release.

