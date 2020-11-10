(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Richard Pilger, the director of the US Department of Justice's Election Crimes Branch, has offered his resignation after Attorney General William Barr sent out a memo to Federal prosecutors authorizing them to investigate certain allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 US presidential election.

"Having familiarized myself with the new policy and its ramifications ... I must regretfully resign from my role as Director of the Election Crimes Branch," Pilger's letter read, as quoted by the NBC news broadcaster on Monday evening.

Attorney General Barr on Monday issued a memorandum that authorized the federal authorities to launch inquiries into credible accusations of voting irregularities in the US presidential election.

Barr said that the claims should be investigated before the results of the election are made public.

US media outlets have declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden the winner of the election. Incumbent President Donald Trump has claimed on multiple occasions that the election was conducted fraudulently, and the president's lawyers have already begun filing litigation claims in courts across the United States.

Speaking on Friday, the mayor of Philadelphia, Jim Kenney, called Trump's claims "baseless."