Top US Envoy for East Asia Discusses Trade, North Korea With Senior South Korean Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) Washington's top envoy for East Asia, Daniel Kritenbrink, met with South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Yeo Seung-bae on Friday to discuss Seoul's concerns about North Korea and bilateral trade.

The US Department of State said South Korea would be the second leg of the assistant secretary's six-day Asia trip. He visited Mongolia from August 22-25 before flying to Seoul on Thursday to discuss a "wide range of regional and global issues," including the alleged threat posed by North Korea, the US-South Korea alliance and trilateral cooperation with Japan.

Kritenbrink's Friday meeting with Yeo focused on the North Korea policy, trade and the bilateral alliance, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

The US diplomat will hold more talks with Korean officials where he promised to address Seoul's concerns about a new law that will exclude South Korea-made electric vehicles from US tax credits.

"(I) look forward to talking about (the Inflation Reduction Act) after we've had the chance to hold those consultations," Kritenbrink was quoted as saying at a press conference after talking to Yeo.

US President Joe Biden signed two bills into law in August that will subsidize domestic production of electric vehicles, batteries and semiconductors in a bid to reduce inflation and safeguard American jobs. The South Korean Trade Ministry said it would work with the EU on a joint response to what Korean lawmakers refereed to as discrimination.