Open Menu

Top US Envoy For Iran Rob Malley On Leave Over Security Clearance Issues - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2023 | 03:10 AM

Top US Envoy for Iran Rob Malley on Leave Over Security Clearance Issues - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) US Special Representative for Iran Rob Malley is on leave while his security clearance is under investigation, Politico reported.

"I have been informed that my security clearance is under review," Malley said as quoted by Politico on Thursday. "I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave."

Politico said Malley did not disclose when he went on leave and for how long.

The report said, according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, Abram Paley is serving as the acting US special envoy for Iran.

The United States continues to seek to revive the Iran nuclear deal, efforts that may become further complicated with Malley's leave.

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources close to the discussions, that the Biden administration has quietly resumed talks with Iran in an attempt to secure a nuclear deal and the release of American prisoners.

White House officials have traveled to Oman at least three times for indirect contacts with Iran after new discussions started between senior US and Iranian officials in New York in December, the report said.

However, Biden administration officials said that talks on a return to compliance with the Iran nuclear deal have been stalled in recent months. The State Department said those media reports are false and misleading rumors.

Earlier this week, Axios reported that White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed concerns to Israeli counterparts that Israel has been leaking information to the press about indirect talks between the United States and Tehran.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Nuclear White House Oman Tehran New York United States May December Media

Recent Stories

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

4 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

5 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

5 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

5 hours ago
UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

7 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

8 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adh ..

Fujairah Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

9 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wi ..

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

9 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

RAK Ruler receives well-wishers on Eid Al Adha

9 hours ago
 ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 ..

ERC distributes Eid Al Adha sacrificial meat in 4 Syrian governorates

9 hours ago

More Stories From World