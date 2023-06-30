Top US Envoy for Iran Rob Malley on Leave Over Security Clearance Issues - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) US Special Representative for Iran Rob Malley is on leave while his security clearance is under investigation, Politico reported.

"I have been informed that my security clearance is under review," Malley said as quoted by Politico on Thursday. "I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave."

Politico said Malley did not disclose when he went on leave and for how long.

The report said, according to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, Abram Paley is serving as the acting US special envoy for Iran.

The United States continues to seek to revive the Iran nuclear deal, efforts that may become further complicated with Malley's leave.

Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources close to the discussions, that the Biden administration has quietly resumed talks with Iran in an attempt to secure a nuclear deal and the release of American prisoners.

White House officials have traveled to Oman at least three times for indirect contacts with Iran after new discussions started between senior US and Iranian officials in New York in December, the report said.

However, Biden administration officials said that talks on a return to compliance with the Iran nuclear deal have been stalled in recent months. The State Department said those media reports are false and misleading rumors.

Earlier this week, Axios reported that White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan expressed concerns to Israeli counterparts that Israel has been leaking information to the press about indirect talks between the United States and Tehran.