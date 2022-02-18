Top US General Discusses European Security With UK, Latvia Defense Chiefs - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley discussed the current security situation in Eastern Europe amid the Ukraine crisis with the defense chiefs from the United Kingdom, Estonia and Latvia, Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley spoke with United Kingdom's Chief of the Defense Staff Adm. Sir Tony Radakin today by phone," Butler said in a press release on Thursday. "The military leaders continued ongoing discussions of the regional security environment."

Milley also had separate telephone discussions on Thursday with Estonia's Defense Chief Lt. Gen. Martin Herem and Latvia's Defense Chief Lt. Gen. Leonids Kalnins about the security environment in the Baltic region and Eastern Europe, yj the release said.

Milley has been in constant contact with several counterparts in Europe, including Ukraine, over the last several days to consult on security concerns in Eastern Europe.

Tensions around Ukraine have escalated in recent months, with the United States and its allies accusing Russia of a military buildup on the border with Ukrainian in preparation for an invasion.

Russia has said it does not plan to attack any country, including Ukraine, but reserves the right to move its troops on its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Moreover, Russia has warned that NATO's plans to expand further eastward represent a direct threat to its national security and the Western military activities hamper efforts to find a peaceful solution to the Ukraine crisis.