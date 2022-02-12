Top US General Discusses Security in E. Europe With Transatlantic Counterparts - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley discussed with his counterparts from a number of allied countries, including the United Kingdom and Germany, the security situation in Eastern Europe amid tensions between Ukraine and Russia, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Gen. Mark A. Milley conducted a series of calls today by phone with his counterparts from: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania, United Kingdom," the press release said on Friday. "The military leaders discussed items of mutual security concern, including ongoing coordination during the adjustment of US force posture in Europe."

Earlier on Friday, Milley also spoke with Russian Chief of the General Staff Gen.

Valery Gerasimov and discussed topical issues of international security.

The calls took place amid a series of reports citing new US intelligence claims that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine at any moment. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed the reports during a press briefing on Friday but noted that the Biden administration does not know whether Moscow has made a final decision to attack Ukraine.

Russia has repeatedly denied the US claims, saying it does not plan to attack Ukraine or any country but reserves the right to move troops on its sovereign territory as it sees fit. In addition, Russia has warned that NATO's plans to expand further eastward pose a direct threat to its national security and hamper efforts for a peaceful resolution of the situation in Ukraine.