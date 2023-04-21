UrduPoint.com

Top US General Intends To Call Sudanese Counterpart To Discuss Unrest - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2023 | 03:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Top US General Mark Milley intends to call Sudan's army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan soon to discuss the violent unrest in the country, a Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson told Sputnik.

"I can confirm that," the spokesperson said on Thursday about Milley planning to call his Sudanese counterpart. "I can confirm it hasn't happened yet, but there is intent."

The spokesperson further said she cannot confirm or deny that Milley will also speak with Rapid Support Forces leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is also known as Hemeti.

The Sudanese government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases as well as issued a decree disbanding the paramilitary organization. On Tuesday, the parties agreed to a 24-hour ceasefire beginning at 6:00 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT) and announced another 24-hour ceasefire the following day. However, neither of the ceasefires brought an end to the fighting.

