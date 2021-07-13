UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top US General Miller Leaves Afghanistan After Stepping Down From Post - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

Top US General Miller Leaves Afghanistan After Stepping Down From Post - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The top US general in Afghanistan, Scott Miller, has left the country after stepping down from his post earlier in the day, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"General Miller departed Afghanistan, he's on his way back to the United States," Kirby said.

Miller handed authority of US forces in Afghanistan to Central Command Commander Gen.

Frank McKenzie.

Kirby noted that McKenzie has the authority to conduct airstrikes against the Taliban if necessary.

Gen. Scott Miller has been the commander of the US forces in Afghanistan since September 2, 2018, making him the longest-serving top military commander in the course of nearly 20 years of US presence in Afghanistan.

The United States is expected to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan by August 31.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Pentagon United States August September 2018 Post From Top

Recent Stories

UNRWA Receives $1Mln Donation From China to Suppor ..

21 minutes ago

US Extends License Allowing Transactions With Vene ..

21 minutes ago

Mishal for strong legal team to fight Kashmir case ..

31 minutes ago

Senate body briefed on The Election Act (Amendment ..

31 minutes ago

Home Minister chairs meeting regarding law & order ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.