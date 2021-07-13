Top US General Miller Leaves Afghanistan After Stepping Down From Post - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) The top US general in Afghanistan, Scott Miller, has left the country after stepping down from his post earlier in the day, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"General Miller departed Afghanistan, he's on his way back to the United States," Kirby said.

Miller handed authority of US forces in Afghanistan to Central Command Commander Gen.

Frank McKenzie.

Kirby noted that McKenzie has the authority to conduct airstrikes against the Taliban if necessary.

Gen. Scott Miller has been the commander of the US forces in Afghanistan since September 2, 2018, making him the longest-serving top military commander in the course of nearly 20 years of US presence in Afghanistan.

The United States is expected to complete its withdrawal from Afghanistan by August 31.