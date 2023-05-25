UrduPoint.com

Top US General Milley Says 'No Magic Weapons' For Ukraine, Including F-16s

There is no such thing as a "magic weapon" in war that can single handedly win a conflict, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said on Thursday, following the Biden administration's decision to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets

"There are no magic weapons. An F-16 is not, and neither is anything else," Milley said during a press briefing.

Ukraine would need a substantial number of modern fighter jets to contest Russia in the air, Milley said.

It will take a considerable length of time to develop Ukraine's air force to the size and scope believed necessary, Milley added.

